On April 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law regulating the prohibition for employees of state bodies or local governments to have foreign citizenship or a residence permit abroad. Document published on the official portal of legal information.

According to the law, employees of government agencies or local governments are obliged to inform employer about the absence of citizenship of the Russian Federation, as well as the presence of foreign citizenship, nationality or residence permit. In this case, the employment contract with him will be terminated.

On April 23, it became known that the corresponding bill was approved by the Federation Council. The explanatory note stated that its effect applies to positions that imply registration of admission to state secrets. It was also noted that employees undertake to inform management about the acquisition of foreign citizenship by their spouses or the execution of other documents that allow them to permanently reside abroad.

At the same time, it was emphasized that the action of the bill will not apply to residents of Crimea, who are unable to formalize the renunciation of Ukrainian citizenship.

The draft law was submitted to the State Duma by Vladimir Putin at the end of November. The presidential bill was backed by the Russian government in January.

Earlier, the head of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Construction Andrei Klishas reported that more stringent requirements for parliamentarians at the stage of their nomination will be set in new bills developed in connection with amendments to the Russian Constitution.

In September 2020, Putin submitted to the State Duma a package of bills aimed at implementing amendments to the Constitution. According to the Russian leader, the essence and meaning of the innovations is to fix the foundations of the country’s sustainable development for decades.