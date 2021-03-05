Russian President Vladimir Putin has increased the budget for grants in the field of culture and art, follows from the decree published on the official internet portal legal information on Friday, March 5th.

“The total amount of budgetary allocations from the federal budget for the payment of grants starting from 2021 is 8502.6 million rubles per year,” the document says.

In addition, the Moscow Theater Et Cetera under the direction of Alexander Kalyagin was included in the list of grant recipients.

In September last year, the Presidential Grants Fund allocated about 8 billion rubles to support the creative industries.

These include architecture, engineering, design, film, television and radio broadcasting, information technology and software development, and the production of musical instruments.