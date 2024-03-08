President Putin signed a decree pardoning 52 women in honor of March 8

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree pardoning 52 women in honor of International Women's Day, celebrated on March 8. The corresponding decree was published on website Kremlin.

“First of all, women with minor children, pregnant women, as well as women whose relatives are participating in a special military operation are pardoned,” the decree states.

The statement emphasizes that the Russian leader was guided by the principle of humanity when making his decision.

In December, during a meeting with the President of Russia, member of the Human Rights Council (HRC) Eva Merkacheva appealed to Putin with a request to pardon women who have committed non-violent crimes, who have minor children, as well as women who have committed such crimes for the first time, in cases where there are no victims or they are not against their release. She emphasized that such a decision would help reunite families.