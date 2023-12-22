Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree transferring shares of the Rolf company to the temporary management of the Federal Property Management Agency. The document was published on December 22 on the official Internet portal of legal information.

“Include in the list of movable and immovable property, securities, shares in the authorized (share) capitals of Russian legal entities and property rights in respect of which temporary management is introduced, approved by Decree of the President of the Russian Federation” dated April 25, 2023 No. 302 “On temporary management some property” changes,” noted in the text decree

Thus, it is proposed to supplement the list with the following items: “660,759,610 ordinary shares of Rosimushchestvo JSC Rolf owned by Delance Limited” and 15,198 ordinary shares of Rosimushchestvo JSC Rolf owned by Rolf Motors LLC “

Earlier, on September 1, the Cheryomushkinsky Court of Moscow sentenced the top manager of the Rolf group of companies, Anatoly Kairo, to 8.5 years in prison in the case of withdrawing 4 billion rubles abroad.

In 2019, a criminal case was opened against the management of the large car dealer Rolf under the article on carrying out currency transactions using forged documents. The defendants in the case were founder Sergei Petrov, Anatoly Kairo, former general director of the car dealer Tatyana Lukovetskaya and general director of Panabel Limited Georgy Kafkalia.

The investigation established that in 2014, Petrov and his colleagues illegally transferred 4 billion rubles abroad, received from commercial activities. Three of the accused, with the exception of Kairo, managed to go abroad and are wanted.

The Rolf car dealer company sells cars, provides maintenance, and provides lending and insurance services.