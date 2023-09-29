President Putin signed a decree on the beginning of the autumn conscription into the army

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the beginning of the autumn conscription into the army. The document was published on the official portal legal information.

According to the decree, from October 1, 130 thousand citizens aged 18 to 27 who are not in the reserves will be called up for military service. From this very day, Russians whose service life has expired will be dismissed from the army.

The President also instructed the Russian government, executive authorities and conscription commissions to ensure the implementation of all necessary activities related to the conscription campaign.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the dispatch of conscripts from assembly points will begin on October 16. Their service life will not change and will be 12 months. Traditionally, the autumn conscription ends on December 31. The representative of the General Staff, Rear Admiral Vladimir Tsimlyansky, assured that conscripts would not be sent to the zone of a special military operation.

From October 1, fines for violating the rules of conscription and military registration will also increase in Russia. For failure to appear at the military registration and enlistment office on a paper summons without a good reason, a conscript will face a fine of 10 to 30 thousand rubles. In case of failure to inform the commissariat about a change in marital status, education, place of residence or work, a fine of up to five thousand rubles is provided. In addition, up to five thousand rubles will have to be paid for damage or loss of a military registration document.