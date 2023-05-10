President Putin signed a decree on conscription of citizens in the reserve for military training

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the start of military training for citizens who are in reserve. The corresponding document is published on the official portal legal information.

The decree clarifies that the storerooms will undergo military training in the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia, the troops of the National Guard, as well as state security agencies and the federal security service.

The government of the country and the executive authorities of the constituent entities of Russia need to ensure the implementation of measures that are associated with the call of citizens to pass the training camp. The Decree comes into force from the day of its publication.

Earlier, State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin suggested that only Russians who had served in the army, as well as those who received a military specialty, be accepted for public office. According to Volodin, in the future all personnel decisions should be made taking into account military service.