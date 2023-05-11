Putin signed a decree on conscription for military training in 2023 of Russians in reserve

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the start of military training for citizens who are in reserve. The corresponding document is published on the official portal of legal information.

The government of the country and the executive authorities of the constituent entities of Russia were instructed to ensure the implementation of measures related to the call of citizens to pass the training camp. The Decree comes into force from the day of its publication.

The presidential decree specifies that the reservists will be trained in the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia, the troops of the National Guard, as well as the state security agencies and the Federal Security Service.

What is military levy

Military expert Viktor Litovkin explained that military training is a regular exercise, the duration of which does not exceed two months. During training camps held in military units and at training grounds, citizens, in particular, help to put military equipment in order and check its readiness, the expert said. “These guys are also called partisans,” he said. Thus, according to Litovkin, the Russians who were called up during military training will not fall into the zone of a special military operation in Ukraine.

If this were implied, it would be spelled out in the decree Viktor Litovkinmilitary expert

State Duma deputy, member of the defense committee Viktor Sobolev pointed out that the fees are needed to restore the skills of those who have already served in the army. “It doesn’t make sense to invite people who have not served in the army to training camps for the purpose of combat coordination – they still need to get a military registration specialty,” he said.

Yevgeny Lebedev, a committee member of the lower house of parliament, said that military training since the 1990s has been non-systemic, which is why citizens who served in the army and have a military registration specialty have lost their skills. “Therefore, it was decided to resume these fees,” he explained, adding that their frequency will depend on the regulatory documents of the Ministry of Defense. The MP also noted that fees should not be confused with conscription. “Participants undergo a short course, maneuver training and restore skills in their military profession. After that, they are allowed to go home, to work,” Lebedev said.

In Russia, they proposed to conduct training camps for non-serving men over 30 years old

On January 12, the head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrei Kartapolov, declared that there was no need for military training for all young people. He noted that the mobilization reserve system created in Russia fully meets the threats and challenges facing the country.

Prior to this, Deputy Sobolev called for the introduction of mandatory military training for six months for Russian youth. In his opinion, there are not enough reservists to confront NATO, so it is important to train “100 percent of young people” in military specialties.

Sobolev later said that Russians who had not served over 30 years old and were in the reserve would be involved in military training after the adoption of a law on changing the age for conscription into the army. He explained that in this way this category of Russians would be able to get a military registration specialty and not be “cannon fodder.” All Russians must have a military registration specialty. “A number of civilian specialties are closely intertwined with the military. If a citizen is a specialist in the repair and adjustment of equipment, it is precisely these skills that should be taken into account, ”the lawmaker also said.

Former special forces officer, retired colonel Anatoly Matviychuk, suggested that if Russia passes a law on military training for non-servicemen over 30 years old, then at such events men will study military equipment and learn to shoot. In his opinion, within the framework of such military training, it is necessary to give civilians an idea of ​​​​what the army is doing. Including for this, it is necessary to study the legal subtleties of the service and military regulations. In addition, the Russians will learn shooting from a Kalashnikov assault rifle and throwing grenades. The retired colonel noted that those who are in good health will be called to the training camp. “And those who are healthy and for some reason did not get into the army, they at least need to understand what the army is, how to use weapons and shoot. Because during mobilization they will still be drafted into the army, and if they are called up, they will perform the function of military personnel. The most important thing is that this does not affect those who cannot abruptly quit their jobs and go to training camps, ”the ex-special forces officer suggested.