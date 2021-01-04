Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the procedure for the authorities to prevent the threat of emergencies when dangerous infectious diseases enter and spread in the country. The document, which comes into force from the date of signing, was posted on the official Internet portal of legal information…

The decree says that within 90 days the Russian government must prepare and adopt a unified algorithm for interdepartmental and interregional interaction in the event of the introduction of dangerous infections.

In the event of a threat to the population of the country, Rospotrebnadzor must indicate the level of risk. The first level indicates the detection of an infectious disease in other countries with a threat of spread, the second – the appearance of isolated cases and local foci in Russia. The third level is the spread of infection on the territory of one or more subjects of the state. Depending on the level of risk, the procedure determines the actions of various departments.

The decree also approves the creation of a coordinating council under the cabinet of ministers to prevent the threat of emergencies as a result of the entry of dangerous infectious diseases into the country.