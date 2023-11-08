Putin signed a decree on the possibility of exchanging frozen assets with foreigners

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree according to which funds of foreign investors blocked in the country can begin to be exchanged for frozen assets of Russians. Document published on the official portal of legal acts.

The decree necessary to create the possibility of such an exchange limits the total initial value of securities owned by one resident that can be alienated within the framework of the introduced mechanism to the amount of 100 thousand rubles. In this way, the authorities plan to achieve the unblocking of Russian accounts totaling 100 billion rubles out of the currently frozen one and a half trillion rubles, belonging to more than 3.5 million citizens.

In August, the head of the Ministry of Finance, Anton Siluanov, spoke about the preparation of a draft decree on the exchange of blocked assets of Russians for the assets of foreign investors that are in type “C” accounts, citing the corresponding figures.

In Russia, income from securities owned by “unfriendly” non-residents is blocked in special ruble accounts of type “C”. The current amount of funds for them was disclosed only once, in November 2022. Then, according to the Central Bank, it exceeded 280 billion rubles.