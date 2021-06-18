Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the appointment of elections for State Duma deputies for September 19. This was reported by the press service The Kremlin Thursday, June 17th.

“To appoint the elections of deputies of the State Duma of the new convocation for September 19, 2021. This decree comes into force from the day of its official publication, ”reads the text of the document.

From the moment the decree was published, the federal election campaign began in Russia. The country’s political parties will have to hold congresses and approve their candidates, as well as the programs with which they will go to the elections. Already on Saturday, June 19, United Russia will do it. The Communist Party, the Liberal Democratic Party and the United Party “Fair Russia – Patriots – For Truth” will hold congresses next week, writes “Gazeta.Ru”…

As Ella Pamfilova, Chairperson of the Central Election Commission of the Russian Federation, said on Thursday, the CEC meeting, at which it is planned to approve the schedule of the election campaign for the State Duma elections and the voting procedure, will take place on Friday, June 18.

Simultaneously with the elections to the State Duma on a single voting day in 2021, direct elections of the heads of nine constituent entities of the Russian Federation are to be held (in three more regions, deputies of the legislative assemblies will elect the highest administrative persons) and 39 regional parliaments.