President Putin signed a decree on retaliatory measures to the introduction of a ceiling on oil prices from Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on retaliatory measures to the establishment of a ceiling on oil prices by Western countries. Document published on the official portal of legal information.

The measure comes into force on February 1, 2023 and is valid until July 1, 2023. The Ministry of Energy of Russia has been entrusted with monitoring the execution of the decree.

According to the document, Moscow will not supply oil and oil products to foreign buyers if the contracts stipulate the maximum price of fuel.

The ban on the sale of Russian oil takes effect from the moment the decree comes into force, and for petroleum products such a measure will come into force on the date set by the government. At the same time, in a number of cases, fuel supplies will still be allowed, this will be possible on the basis of a special decision of the President of the country.

Price ceiling

A $60 per barrel price ceiling for offshore supplies of Russian oil came into effect on December 5. Initially, it was supported by the G7 group, the European Union and Australia, later Norway and the United States joined the sanctions.

The ceiling concerns the supply of Russian oil to third countries and implies restrictions on the provision of services by companies from countries that have taken such measures. Western enterprises play a significant role in the transportation and insurance market.

The embargo excludes some countries, for example, Bulgaria will be able to buy oil and oil products from Russia by sea until 2024, and Croatia will be able to buy gas oil until the end of 2023.

In addition, several European countries will continue to import Russian pipeline oil. The decision was made for those states that have no alternatives to these energy resources.

Also, the Council of the European Union approved a dynamic ceiling for gas prices at the level of 180 euros per megawatt-hour.

The measure will come into force on February 15, 2023 and will be valid for one year. The market adjustment mechanism aims to protect citizens and the economy from excessively high prices.

Russia’s reaction

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov declared the unacceptability of energy price ceilings. He stated that the introduction of a certain price level is an intrusion into the pricing processes of the market, and also stressed that the lack of agreement on a price ceiling is a matter of principle.

If today we agree to such a generous ceiling, then tomorrow we will have to agree to a ceiling that infringes on interests. Therefore, this cannot be discussed. We will never agree to such a distortion and destruction of the market pricing process. Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

Peskov also said that the decision of the EU countries to set a ceiling on gas prices is unacceptable. According to him, Russia will react to this step of the European Union.

It will take time, he said, to “thoroughly weigh the pros and cons” in formulating responses. At the same time, he assured that the answer would follow, as in the case of the introduction of a ceiling on oil prices.

This is a violation of the market pricing process, an attack on the market process, any reference to the ceiling cannot be accepted Dmitry Peskov Press Secretary of the President of Russia

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, in turn, said that Russia will be able to respond to the introduction of a ceiling on gas prices in Europe, only by studying the necessary documentation, which is still not enough.

It is necessary to study all legal documents, which are not yet in full. This is more of a political statement and decision than an economic tool. Alexander Novak Vice Prime Minister of the Russian Federation

Disagreements in the EU

Nine countries of the European Union, including Hungary and Germany, opposed the introduction of a ceiling on gas prices in a test vote at a meeting of energy ministers.

“Nine countries, including us, were against the price ceiling, but since a qualified majority is needed, this qualified majority, although nine countries were against it, has accumulated,” said Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjártó. According to Szijjártó, all those who voted against the state, except Germany, are sparsely populated, so they could not form the minority necessary for blocking.

The Minister for Climate and Energy of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, in turn, noted that the country considers the introduction of a gas price limit in the EU potentially unsafe for ensuring gas supply to European countries.

According to him, despite some improvements in this mechanism, it continues to pose possible threats to the provision of energy resources. He also said that the Netherlands needed a clear assessment of possible risks after a decision was made.

I am concerned about a possible disruption in the European energy market, financial implications and security of supply Rob Yetten Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the EU countries cannot come to a common decision on the gas price ceiling, primarily because of the Nordic countries. He urged EU partners to be “more courageous and courageous to use powerful economic force to make the sanctions regime as broad and real as possible.”