Putin signed a decree on the introduction of retaliatory measures on the ceiling of prices for Russian oil from February 1

Russia has introduced retaliatory measures to the establishment of a ceiling on oil prices by Western countries. The corresponding decree was signed by the country’s President Vladimir Putin – the measure comes into force on February 1, 2023 and is valid until July 1, 2023. Document published on the official portal of legal information.

According to the decree, Russia will not supply oil and oil products to foreign buyers if the contracts stipulate the maximum price of fuel. The ban on the sale of Russian oil comes into effect from the moment the decree comes into force, and for oil products such a measure will come into force on a date set by the government. However, in a number of cases, fuel supplies will still be allowed, this will be possible on the basis of a special decision of the President of the country.

The head of state instructed the Ministry of Energy of Russia to monitor the execution of the decree.

A $60 per barrel price ceiling for offshore supplies of Russian oil came into effect on December 5. Initially, it was supported by the G7 group, the European Union and Australia, later Norway and the United States joined the sanctions. Russia has repeatedly announced its intention to take retaliatory measures, various options for restrictions for the West have been announced.

Earlier, Kommersant estimated that oil exports from Russia have fallen by more than 10 percent on a monthly basis since the introduction of the price ceiling and the EU embargo. Another estimate was provided by Bloomberg, which reported that shipments fell by 54 percent.