Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on one-time payments in the amount of more than 68 thousand rubles to doctors from among the military and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Penitentiary Service and the Russian Guard for working with patients with coronavirus.

We are talking about medical workers providing medical care to patients who have a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and suspected of this infection, as well as persons transporting such patients.

The basis for receiving the payment is release from military duties and / or being in a hospital due to the development of complications received during the performance of duties caused by coronavirus and resulting in temporary disability, but did not lead to disability.

The decree was published on the official website of legal information. It applies to legal relations that arose from March 1 last year.

In mid-January, the head of the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, Mikhail Murashko, said that Russian health workers received a total of 188 billion rubles for the fight against coronavirus.

Of this amount, more than 53 billion rubles falls on special social benefits introduced in early November. Also in the country there are insurance guarantees for medical workers in case of disability or death.