Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the application of measures of influence on the unfriendly actions of foreign states. It is reported by RIA News…
According to the document, the government must determine a list of unfriendly states in respect of which appropriate measures of influence will be applied.
It is noted that the decree comes into force from the day of its official publication and is valid until the cancellation of the measures of influence established by it.
