Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the May weekend with salary retention. The text of the document is published on website The Kremlin.

“Establish non-working days from May 4 to May 7, 2021 inclusive, with the preservation of wages for employees,” the decree says.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin declared all days from 1 to 10 May non-working. Thus, the Russians will rest for 10 days on holidays. The first working day will be Tuesday, May 11th. Presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov explained that a new lockdown will not be introduced in Russia at this time.

Initially, the Russians were supposed to rest from May 1 to May 3 and from 8 to 10. April 30 will be a pre-holiday day, the working day will be shorter by one hour.