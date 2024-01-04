President Putin signed a decree on granting citizenship to foreign contract workers

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on granting Russian citizenship to foreigners who have entered into a contract for military service in the Armed Forces (AF) and other military formations, as well as members of their families. Relevant document published on the official portal of legal acts.

We are talking about those foreigners who entered into contracts after the outbreak of hostilities in Ukraine. In addition, the opportunity to obtain Russian citizenship will be available to foreign citizens who retired from the Russian Armed Forces during this period, as well as their spouses and children, the document specifies.

To obtain citizenship, foreigners will need copies of passports and contracts. It will be possible to submit an application to any territorial body of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as specified in the presidential decree.

In mid-December, Putin said that Russian authorities would welcome law-abiding foreigners who want to move to the country. At the same time, he emphasized that to achieve this goal it is necessary to fulfill a number of conditions and obtain Russian citizenship.