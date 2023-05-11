Reserve officers will take part in the annual military training. Corresponding decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin was published on the official Internet portal of legal information on May 10.

“Ensure the implementation of measures related to the call-up of citizens of the Russian Federation who are in reserve for military training and with the conduct of these training,” the document says.

The timing of the collection and the number of people who are planned to call are not mentioned. Compared to previous years, there are no changes in the text of the decree.

Military training for the storerooms is held in the Russian Federation on a regular basis. Their goal is to improve the professional skills and knowledge of military personnel. Participation in the training camp, as a rule, is accepted by those who, during military service or study at a university, have mastered the specialties in demand in the army. The call also applies to those who have been exempted from military service or received a deferment.

On September 24, 2022, Putin signed a package of amendments on military service, according to which those called up for military training from the reserve will be criminally liable for failure to appear or unauthorized leaving of the place of service on an equal basis with contract soldiers.