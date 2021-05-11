Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on awarding the Order of Alexander Nevsky to the head of the Republic of Crimea Sergei Aksenov. The corresponding document was published on Tuesday, May 11, on the Internet portal of legal information…

“For his great contribution to the social and economic development of the Republic of Crimea to award the Order of Alexander Nevsky to Sergei Valerievich Aksenov – the head of the Republic of Crimea,” the document says.

Earlier that day, Aksenov said that more than 500 thousand tourists visited Crimea during the May holidays. This is a record figure for the post-Soviet period.

According to him, during this period of time, tourists were received by 700 officially registered accommodation facilities in Crimea. He specified that the average utilization exceeded 70%, in some regions – 85%.

On May 6, the president of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute” Mikhail Kovalchuk announced that the peninsula has great potential in the scientific field. He said that in Crimea and Sevastopol, the Kurchatov class project will start operating, which, according to Kovalchuk, has proven itself well in Moscow.

In addition, in April, it was reported that almost 200 pre-professional training classes would be opened in Crimean schools from the new academic year. The head of the Republican Ministry of Education Valentina Lavrik emphasized that students will be able to study either in the afternoon or on working Saturdays.

Crimea became part of Russia following a referendum in 2014. At that time, 96.77% of the inhabitants of the peninsula and 95.6% of the voters of Sevastopol were in favor of joining.