The Bologna system of education is a concept adopted in the common educational space of the leading European countries that signed the Bologna Declaration in 1999.

The Bologna process unites 48 states. Russia joined it in 2003, after which a two-level system of education began to take shape in the country – a bachelor’s degree (four years) and a master’s degree (two years). Before that, in Russia, students studied only within the framework of a specialty – they received a diploma after five or six academic years. This form still exists in teaching in a number of areas and in some universities, but the countries participating in the system, as a rule, equate Russian specialists with bachelors.

The Bologna system makes it possible to become a bachelor in one specialty, and graduate from a master’s degree in another. The idea is that this allows students to combine knowledge from various fields and choose a profession at the intersection of the mastered specialties.

In addition to the bachelor-master system, participation in the Bologna process implies that the participating countries recognize each other’s diplomas, as well as provide academic exchange between teachers and students.