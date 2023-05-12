Putin signed a decree on the implementation of a project to change the levels of higher education
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree providing for the implementation of a pilot project to change the levels of vocational education. The corresponding document is published on the official website.portal legal information.
The Bologna system of education is a concept adopted in the common educational space of the leading European countries that signed the Bologna Declaration in 1999.
The Bologna process unites 48 states. Russia joined it in 2003, after which a two-level system of education began to take shape in the country – a bachelor’s degree (four years) and a master’s degree (two years). Before that, in Russia, students studied only within the framework of a specialty – they received a diploma after five or six academic years. This form still exists in teaching in a number of areas and in some universities, but the countries participating in the system, as a rule, equate Russian specialists with bachelors.
The Bologna system makes it possible to become a bachelor in one specialty, and graduate from a master’s degree in another. The idea is that this allows students to combine knowledge from various fields and choose a profession at the intersection of the mastered specialties.
In addition to the bachelor-master system, participation in the Bologna process implies that the participating countries recognize each other’s diplomas, as well as provide academic exchange between teachers and students.
The pilot project assumes that basic higher education and specialized higher education will be introduced in some universities. In the first of them, the term of study will be from four to six years, in the second – from one to three years.
A similar system will be introduced in a pilot format at the Baltic Federal University, Moscow Aviation Institute (MAI), Moscow Pedagogical State University (MPGU), St. Petersburg Mining and Tomsk State Universities.
Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Education and Science, Valery Falkov, said that it was decided to start testing the new system of higher education in a number of Russian universities. According to him, some of the educational institutions will be technical.
In June 2022, the Ministry of Education and Science reported that all Russian universities were excluded from the Bologna education system. The department called four years of undergraduate education insufficient for the full-fledged formation of knowledge and skills of students.
Subsequently, Putin called for a return to the traditional Russian system of higher education. The head of state is confident that significant changes are ripe in Russian education, taking into account new requirements in all spheres of life.
