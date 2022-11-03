Putin signed a decree on a one-time payment in the amount of ₽195 thousand to mobilized Russians

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on a one-time payment in the amount of 195 thousand rubles to mobilized and military personnel who are serving under a contract in the Armed Forces (AF) of the Russian Federation. Decree published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The government was instructed to determine the procedure for making payments and to provide funding for the costs for these purposes.

“This decree applies to legal relations that have arisen since September 21, 2022,” the text of the decree says.

Support for CBO members

In October, the President of Russia approved a list of instructions to support mobilized citizens. The list notes that from November 1, the monthly allowance for the Russians called up as part of the partial mobilization should not be lower than 195 thousand rubles.

Putin said that supporting the participants in the special military operation (SVO) is a sacred duty of the authorities. He stated that he would instruct the presidential administration to track the best practices for supporting the mobilized and their families in order to take them into service centrally. The Russian leader stressed that when helping servicemen, one should “think about everyone.”

Support for all our fighters, soldiers, guys who are fulfilling their civil, military duty during a special military operation, this applies to all participants in this operation, all military personnel, including those who begin to take part in the mobilization – you need to think about everyone of them, provide direct targeted support See also 'Norm for peak load on stands in football stadiums is too low' Vladimir Putin President of Russia

At the same time, Kirill Kabanov, a member of the Human Rights Council under the President, said earlier that some Russian mobilized people have not yet received the one-time and regular payments promised to them by the regional authorities.

All [регионы] made statements: in some region they promised to pay 100 thousand rubles, in some 200 thousand rubles. I asked the mobilized, they tell me: “We didn’t receive the money” Kirill Kabanov Member of the Presidential Human Rights Council

The Kremlin promised that possible problems of the regions with the payment of additional funds to mobilized citizens would be resolved with the help of the federal center.

In October, lawyer Elena Kuderko said that mobilized citizens are entitled to benefits and payments that largely correspond to measures to support contract servicemen, including the assignment of the status of “Veteran of Combat Operations”.

According to her, the basic payment for the mobilized reaches 195,000 rubles a month. A number of Russian regions accrue additional funds to this amount.

The mobilized are entitled to free travel, clothing, food, housing, and after dismissal – the preferential right to enroll in universities and programs of secondary specialized education Elena KuderkoLawyer

Support for the families of the mobilized

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said that the income of mobilized Russians will not be taken into account when assessing the need of their families to receive social support measures.

Assistance from the state is received by families in which the average per capita income is less than the subsistence minimum per person. We are talking about benefits for pregnant women who registered early, monthly payments for children from 3 to 7 years old inclusive and from 8 to 17 years old, as well as payments in connection with the birth (adoption) of the first or second child, social contracts, emphasized in the government.

According to Putin, the Popular Front, the We Are Together movement and volunteers were instructed to take control of the provision of comprehensive support to the families of the mobilized.

The politician also added that caring for the families of those called up as part of partial mobilization should not turn into a routine.

I know that you have organized work here, just so that it is not forgotten, does not turn into some kind of routine. Keep in mind. This is an important area of ​​our common work. Vladimir Putin President of Russia

He also pointed out the need to continue work to support the families of military personnel who are fulfilling their duty to the fatherland.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, in turn, noted that the wives of Russians mobilized as part of a special military operation will be helped with advanced training.

We are talking about targeted support – this is material, legal, psychological assistance, the placement of children in kindergartens and schools is most convenient for families of military personnel. This, if necessary, is a job search, advanced training of wives called for mobilization See also Cars, registrations in August + 9.9%, but the autumn will be difficult Sergei Sobyanin Mayor of Moscow

Completion of partial mobilization

On October 28, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to President Vladimir Putin on the completion of partial mobilization. Addressing the Russian leader, Shoigu specified that the dispatch of citizens called up for mobilization had been completed. He also stressed that the notification of citizens has been stopped.

The target set by you – 300,000 people – has been completed. No additional tasks planned Sergei Shoigu Minister of Defense of Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the decree on the completion of partial mobilization is not needed, the end has been set, partial mobilization has been completed. He noted that the Ministry of Defense sent corresponding telegrams to the military registration and enlistment offices at the expense of stopping and further not sending out any subpoenas.

Viktor Sobolev, a member of the State Duma Defense Committee, in turn, said that Russia should not expect a new wave of mobilization. According to him, new waves of mobilization are possible only under one condition – if other states enter the conflict in Ukraine. The current conscripts will be enough to carry out the tasks of the special operation, he said.