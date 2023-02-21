Home page politics

From: Christian Sturgeon

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) met with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on February 17, 2023. © VLADIMIR ASTAPKOVICH/afp

Does Vladimir Putin have Parkinson’s? An appearance in Moscow fueled rumors about the state of health of the Russian head of state.

Moscow – A video by Wladimir Putin caused a stir again on the internet. A clip from a meeting between Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Moscow on Friday (February 17) shows the Russian head of state moving his legs and feet in a somewhat strange way. The video immediately fueled speculation as to whether this could possibly be an indication of Parkinson’s disease, writes fr.de.

“Looks like something is wrong,” commented the news portal Visegrad24 on twitter. Twitter user Tendar, who has more than 140,000 followers and frequently updates about the Ukraine and Russia Splits, meanwhile wrotethat Putin had a “persistent problem controlling his legs and arms” during the meeting with Lukashenko. For Tendar, the matter is clear: “This man is medically ill. Russia’s losing war will surely accelerate its deteriorating condition.”

Another Twitter user wrote: “When he’s in Russia, his legs are always under a table or desk and he’s holding the desk or a pen to hide the tremor… here he’s sitting on the chair exposed, so he can’t hide it.” Adin of Crimea meanwhile suspected that it could be a sign of Parkinson’s disease. This cannot be verified independently. And in the Ukraine war, both sides overwhelm each other with propaganda.

Does Putin have Parkinson’s?

Regardless, speculation continues that Putin may have Parkinson’s disease, a disease that can cause spasms, convulsions, and dystonia, or involuntary over-movement. Richard Dearlove also believes in it. It was only at the beginning of February that the former head of the British secret service MI6 in an interview with the newspaper The Sun pointed out: “I’m no medical professional, but I know a number of people have been watching it closely and they think Parkinson’s is the most likely explanation. There’s no evidence, but he’s showing a variety of symptoms. If he does have Parkinson’s, it can certainly affect his judgement.”

Since the beginning of Ukraine War there were numerous reports that Putin has Parkinson’s or cancer. Dearlove also pointed out in the Suninterview pointed out: “The two most common diagnoses that can be given remotely are either Parkinson’s or blood cancer. Or maybe both,” says Dearlove. “But the Russians are desperate to keep Putin’s health a state secret.”

Ukraine convinced of Putin’s Parkinson’s disease

Russia has long denied that Putin could be ill. So instructed Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov vehemently rejected this idea in May 2022: “I don’t think sane people can spot signs of illness or disease.”

Ukraine sees it differently. This is how Kyrylo Budanov already spoke in 2022, that Putin was suffering from several serious illnesses. And on them question from ABC News in January 2023, whether Putin was terminally ill and would die very soon, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence succinctly replied: “Of course.” (cs)