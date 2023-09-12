Home page politics

Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin spoke in Vladivostok on numerous topics, including those beyond the economy – but this raised even more questions.

Vladivostok – The accusation against Trump is also a concern Wladimir Putin. The Kremlin leader has now made another public appearance. At the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin described the criminal proceedings against the former US president Donald Trump as “politically motivated persecution”. However, this is good for Russia “in the current situation because it shows the depravity of the American system,” Putin said on Tuesday (September 12) in Vladivostok.

Former intelligence official Putin continued: “And this shows who we are fighting… As they said in Soviet times: ‘the bestial face of American imperialism’.” Since then Ukraine war The already strained relations between Moscow and Washington have reached a historic low. Putin now accused Joe Biden’s government of steering American society toward an “anti-Russian mood.”

Putin speaks harshly against the US at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. © Mikhail Metzel/Pool/AFP

Russia election 2024: Putin in office longer than Stalin?

Putin also announced in Vladivostok that he would not announce until the end of the year whether he would run again in the 2024 Russian presidential election. If Putin, who has ruled Russia for over two decades, runs again, his term could be extended until 2030.

According to observers, there is little doubt that Putin is aiming for this. As a result of a constitutional reform passed in 2020, he could theoretically remain in office until 2036 – which would make him the longest-serving Kremlin chief after Soviet ruler Josef Stalin.

Putin in front of the microphone – will North Korea leader Kim join us?

More Putin’s statements are likely to be circulated throughout the day. The Eastern Economic Forum was founded by Putin in 2015 to boost economic development in the country’s Far East. It has been running in Vladivostok since Sunday and continues until Wednesday. The North Korean ruler may also do so Kim Jong Un come to the forum to meet Putin.

In Vladivostok, Putin not only spoke about the economy, but also in detail about the war in Ukraine and Western arms deliveries. He criticized the upcoming delivery of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine (“It will only prolong the conflict”) and denied the Ukrainian counteroffensive any successes (“Of course there are no results”). Like the Ukrainian News Agency Unian reported that Putin again played with nuclear threats in Vladivostok. According to the report, he claimed that British intelligence services were “provoking” Russia to attack Ukrainian nuclear power plants. (dpa/frs)