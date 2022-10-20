The President of Russia, Vladimir Putinvisited this Thursday a military base where mobilized reservists are trained to fight in Ukraine, and fired shots with a semi-automatic sniper rifle.

Putin, dressed in an elegant winter coat, put on goggles and protective helmets, lay down on the ground and fired a rifle. Russian sniper Dragunov (SVD) of caliber 7.62 millimeters to prove it, according to the images broadcast by public television.

The president inspected the coordination of the combat units and the preparation of the mobilized personnel in the polygon of the Ryazan region of the Western Military District, about 200 kilometers southeast of Moscow.

The head of the Kremlin decreed on September 21 the mobilization of 300,000 reservists to send to Ukraineof which just over 200,000 have already joined the ranks of the Army, among complaints that some only receive a few days of training before having to fight on the front lines.

Russian President Vladimir Putin during a visit to a military camp. Photo: EFE/EPA/MIKHAEL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/KREMLIN POOL

Some reservists have complained that they have only fired a few rounds before having to go to the combat zone. The Ministry of Defense assured today that each soldier will use at least 600 bullets and five grenades during training.



The president received a report from Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on the progress of soldiers’ training in various military specialties and inspected practical exercises for tactical, firearms, engineering and medical training.

He also watched as mobilized servicemen practiced a squad-level assault course and engaged simulated enemy armored vehicles in close quarters.

The president also visited a multipurpose shooting complex, where mobilized soldiers practice, directed by their commanders and instructors, and where he himself shot with the SVD rifle.

