Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschossmann

Split

According to a Russian journalist in exile, Vladimir Putin is delegating more and more – including important decisions in the Ukraine war.

Munich – Is Vladimir Putin tired of office? According to a Russian journalist in exile, the Kremlin ruler is withdrawing more and more and delegating important tasks. He is said not to have made any major decisions himself since the beginning of the year. Journalist Lev Kaldik reports this, citing sources close to the state apparatus. The Swiss Meidum, among others, write about this Well and the Picture.

Putin’s circle of power in the Kremlin – the confidants of the Russian President View photo gallery

Vladimir Putin has been said to have increasingly delegated decisions for years

The 70-year-old is said to have increasingly delegated decisions in recent years. His written orders should no longer contain any specific instructions. Instead, he limits himself to transferring orders to other members of the government. For example, the order to Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin was: “To Mishustin. Organize the matter and report it.” Putin therefore worked through other papers with the note “sort out and report”.

In a centrally organized state like Russia, where the chain of command is clearly structured from the top down, major problems arise when the man who is supposed to be giving specific instructions behaves passively. According to Kaldik, officials often do not understand Putin’s wishes, but are reluctant to interpret orders in their own way.

Because they know that they will probably survive the ruler in office, they suspect that they will then have to explain their decisions to a new leadership. The officials shift the responsibility to each other. (Recently there has also been speculation about Putin’s health. Contrary to the cancer rumours, he is said to be fit for his age.)

Vladimir Putin (archive image) © Mikhail Klimentyev/dpa

Russia in the Ukraine war: decisions are postponed, reports glossed over

Decisions would be postponed and everything would slow down. That should also be a reason why anti-Putin rebels were able to cross the Russian border in Belgorod so easily during the Ukraine war. The administrative levels should embellish the information – especially that about problems.

In the Belgorod case, Putin is said to have been informed only of minor provincial activity on the border. Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the situation in the region was “alarming” but under control. Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin, on the other hand, threatened that his people would invade if the Defense Ministry did not “quickly” put things in order there.

The officials are already preparing for a time after Putin, it is said: “Putin will disappear, but the state will remain.” The Kremlin boss is “no longer functional, and everyone understands that. The state apparatus rotates in inertia. Nobody, not even the military, wants to act.” A possible successor to Putin may already have been found. (cgsc)

Was Vladimir Putin not an elite spy at all during his time with the Russian secret service KGB – but an office worker? New research raises questions.