Putinism turned Victory Day into its great ideological pillar, but its symbology has now become an inconvenience for the Kremlin due to the reversal suffered in its invasion of Ukraine. The Soviet Union, the power that lost nearly 27 million lives during the Nazi onslaught and ultimately cornered Adolf Hitler to his suicide, held only four Third Reich armistice parades in Red Square in its entire history—1945. , 1965, 1985 and 1990, round dates—. In 1995, Borís Yelstin imposed the annual military parades by law, but from 2008 they began to be carried out with heavy weapons. Vladimir Putin, born seven years after the seizure of Berlin, will preside over the seventeenth military march of his presidency this Tuesday between anti-aircraft batteries. The threat over the acts is so present that the president will not even celebrate the traditional reception of the veterans of World War II, in theory the protagonists of the anniversary. The Russian president will not lead the citizen march that he did lead last year, when the war had been going on for more than two months. Most acts have been substituted in Moscow for security reasons, as Ukraine suffers wave after wave of shelling.

The eve of the parade this Monday was another day of terror in 439 days of war. A wave of Russian missiles and artillery barrages flew into several Ukrainian cities and regions. At least one civilian died and 16 more were injured, according to the government of Volodimir Zelenski. Ukrainian Red Cross denounced that a humanitarian aid warehouse located in Odesa was destroyed, while one of its mobile hospitals in Mykolaiv was damaged. For his part, the governor of the Russian region of Belgorod affirmed that four civilians were injured by a Ukrainian attack in the border village of Shebékino, one of the Russian towns hardest hit by the war against the neighboring country.

At nightfall, Kharkov was the target of at least six missiles, verified the special envoys of EL PAÍS to the second city of Ukraine. There were a few minutes to go before 10 pm local time (one hour less in Spanish peninsular time) when the alarms began to sound. Shortly after, and for several minutes, explosions were heard in different parts of the city. The regional military governor, Oleg Sinegubov, confirmed on his profile on the Telegram social network that at least six S-300 missiles had been launched on Kharkiv, some thirty kilometers from Russian territory. Some citizens broadcast videos made with their cell phones of one of those missiles crossing the sky and flames on the horizon. The emergency services traveled to some of these points, but, at first, the authorities did not offer data on victims or damage. In Dnipro and Zaporizhia —both also in the east of the country—, some explosions were also felt, reports Luis de Vega from Kharkov.

“Do not let it happen again”. This is the motto that was transmitted for years to the new generations by those who lived through the Great Patriotic War, the term with which the Soviet Union called the war against Nazi Germany. There are fewer and fewer survivors, and meetings with parents and grandparents have gradually been replaced by the show of war paraphernalia in the streets, both in the military parade, which in the past was reduced to the passage of soldiers and not heavy weapons; as in the streets and schools, where children and adults wear the pilotkathe cap of the Red Army soldier, and some emblems used by the current Russian forces in their offensive.

The militaristic exaltation of Victory Day begins a few days before and is derogatorily called by some pobedobesie. Next to the cathedral of the Ministry of Defense, a battle was recreated on Monday, emphasizing the most spectacular of the war, and in some schools —where new lessons are taught about the benefits of dying for the country— they have made the children parade in military uniforms these days and they have played patriotic songs where the fallen soldiers turn into swans.

Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, ended these days with a brusque “no” if the president would receive the veterans. The last time he gave them the traditional lead was in 2019, before fear of the coronavirus further isolated the Russian leader. This year he will not participate in the Immortal Regiment, a march promoted by the authorities since 2012 in which citizens carry the photo of their ancestors. Putin toured Red Square last year in the front row, surrounded by dozens of people, but this year he will not repeat the image. The organizers have suspended the event throughout the country for security reasons.

The alleged Ukrainian drone attack against the Kremlin on the night of May 2-3 – according to the Russian version – has further increased concern in Moscow. Police officers and the National Guard have shielded the center of the capital. Pantsir anti-aircraft guns have been on the roofs of the main government buildings for months and the official media have avoided reporting the parade rehearsals so as not to give clues.

“All the necessary measures are being taken to guarantee security,” Putin’s spokesman said, although last week’s incident seems to have caught the Kremlin on the wrong foot. The president convened his Security Council after the event, but neither the defense and foreign ministers, nor the head of foreign intelligence, nor the Russian prime minister attended the meeting, according to the statement released by the Presidency.

Despite the unpopularity of the offensive on Ukraine in other former Soviet republics, the Kremlin has managed to convince the leaders of some of these countries this year to attend the military parade. Among others, the Belarusian president, Aleksandr Lukashenko; the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan; the leader of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon; and the Kazakh president, Kassym-Jomart Tokáyev. Precisely the latter country, whose foreign policy has leaned towards Europe and Turkey in the last year, has canceled its own celebration of Victory Day “for technical reasons”.

