President Putin told a joke about Western sanctions against Russia

At the closing session of the Valdai Discussion Club, Russian President Vladimir Putin told an anecdote about sanctions when answering a question about the attitude of Europeans towards Russia.

The head of state noted that his German friend told him a joke.

“The son asks his dad: “Dad, why is it so cold?” The Pope replies: “Because Russia attacked Ukraine.” Child: “And what do we have to do with it?” Dad: “And we imposed sanctions.” Child: “Why?” Dad: “To make them feel bad.” Child: “What are we, Russians?”, ”the president shared a joke.

Putin noted that Russia is not an enemy of Europe and has never had any malicious intentions towards Western countries. The president also urged the Europeans not to think that Russia is their enemy and adversary.

Earlier, Putin criticized the visit of Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, noting that he did not understand why, against the backdrop of deteriorating relations with Russia and the Ukrainian crisis, the United States began to spoil relations with China.