Putin’s remarks came during a press conference held in the Kazakh capital, Astana, where he was participating in 3 international summits there.

The Russian President said that the partial military mobilization process is almost over, and will be completed within two weeks, according to what was reported by the Russian “TASS” agency.

He added that so far, 220,000 reserve forces have been called up out of 300,000 who are covered by the partial military mobilization decision.

Putin indicated that he did not see the need to expand the scope of partial military mobilization in the foreseeable future.

And the Russian president listed the reasons for this: “First, the initial estimate of the Ministry of Defense was lower and was not 300,000, and secondly, there are no additional plans, there are no proposals from the Ministry of Defense in this regard, and in the foreseeable future I do not see any need (for this).”

Putin acknowledged that errors occurred during the recall process, due to the old methods of registration, but now the database has been updated.

He continued, “Only when the mobilization procedures begin, the quality of the recording means becomes clear.”

He pointed out that the database review process has been carried out on modern foundations, and it will become as reliable as possible. However, he stressed the need to improve its quality.

On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the partial military mobilization in the country due to the Ukraine war, announcing the call-up of 300,000 reserve forces.