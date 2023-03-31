The new master lines of Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy consecrate the Russian Federation as “a single State-Civilization” that is at the same time a bulwark of Russki Mir or Russian World —an ambiguous concept that goes beyond the borders of the Russian Federation—and opposition against all American influence abroad. The Kremlin has updated seven years later its international road map, the Concept of Foreign Policy of the Russian Federation. In this manual he points out the United States as the great enemy of his country and “of the natural course of history”; and he stresses that Moscow must defend everything it considers to be Russian culture, and that includes Ukraine. Likewise, the Kremlin is forced to intervene in the countries in its orbit to suppress protests that endanger allied regimes.

“Russia does not consider itself an enemy of the West. It does not isolate itself from it nor does it have hostile intentions against it”, includes a document that at the same time establishes as a historical mission “the elimination of the vestiges of the dominance of the United States and other hostile States in world affairs”.

The origin of this Russian foreign policy roadmap dates back to 1993, under the presidency of Boris Yeltsin, and its latest update came into force in 2016. In his new document, Putin acknowledges that his confrontation with the West is due not only to geopolitical reasons, but rather their opposition to a more open society.

Tradition versus destructive neoliberalism

“One form of interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states has been the imposition of destructive neoliberal ideological attitudes that contradict traditional spiritual and moral values. As a result, its destructive impact extends to all spheres of international relations,” the roadmap points out.

Putin’s new directives state that Russia should “neutralize threats” from Europe not only to its security, but also to “its traditional spiritual and moral values.” In addition, Moscow would be open to “peaceful coexistence” and cooperation, especially economic, if the Old Continent distances itself from the United States.

This manual points directly to Washington as “the main inspirer, organizer and executor of the anti-Russian aggression” and the “main threat to the just development of humanity.” To oppose him, he advocates strengthening military cooperation with Africa, China, India and several Latin American partners: Brazil, Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela.

“They are trying to stop the natural course of history; eliminate competitors in the political-military and economic spheres and suppress dissent”, warns the Kremlin in a direct allusion to Washington.

Ukraine, under the shadow of Russian world

For the Kremlin, Russia must act as a fortress in a “multipolar world” that in the end is nothing more than the division of the planet into zones of influence. “More than 1,000 years of experience as an independent state – which for the Kremlin would imply that today’s Russia is the successor Kievan Rus’, and that territory would be under its orbit one way or another—, the heritage from before that time and the peaceful coexistence of many peoples for centuries (…) determine Russia’s position as a state- unique civilization”, says the guide, which attributes to Moscow the task of decolonizing the rest of the planet while establishing that “the Russian people and other peoples” are an integral part of the Russian world.

The mandate establishes that the Kremlin must support “compatriots abroad who are inclined towards a constructive relationship towards Russia”, and protect “their rights and legitimate interests in the States where they reside, mainly in hostile States”, in order to to “preserve their cultural and spiritual identity, and their links with the historic homeland.”

The previous version of this road map, introduced two years after the illegal annexation of Crimea, contemplated “the formation of good neighborly relations with neighboring States”. Its new edition goes further and provides for the repression of any protest that endangers the stability of the Kremlin satellites.

“The Russian Federation will pay priority attention to stability in the near foreign zone, including the suppression of color revolutions and other attempts to interfere in the internal affairs of Russia’s allies and partners,” the document notes. The last time the Kremlin intervened in another country was in Kazakhstan in January 2021, where it sent its troops under the umbrella of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSO) to protect President Kasim-Yomart Tokáyev in office.

On the other hand, the Kremlin promises “deeper integration into Russia” of several internationally unrecognized territories that are under the control of its troops. Specifically, from the regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, both claimed by Georgia.

