Vladimir Putin, at the helm of the Russian Federation since 1999, or as head of government or state

“Vladimir Putin seriously ill with cancer”. Ukrainian secret services: a coup is already underway in Russia

Vladimir Putin is seriously ill with cancer. To say this, in an interview with Sky News, is the head of the Ukrainian 007, the major general Kyrylo Budanov according to which the head of the Russia he is “in really bad psychological and physical conditions and is very ill”. Other than the words, however, no evidence was shown to support this thesis. However, Budanov argues that a is already underway in Russia coup to remove Putin.

Putin sick with cancer: speculations about the health of the head of Russia

The health of Putin it has been the subject of speculations for several years and in recent months they have intensified, especially after the Ukrainian events. According to reports from Sky News, New Lines magazine claims to have obtained an audio of a oligarch close to Kremlin who says that the Russian president is very ill with “a blood cancer”. Also according to these reconstructions, there would also be a “top secret” memo sent by the headquarters of the FSB, the Russian security agency, to all its regional directors.

