Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza was sentenced to 25 years in prison for high treason and for “spreading false information” about the Russian Army. Kara-Murza was imprisoned this Sunday (24) in a prison in Siberia, according to his lawyer.

The 42-year-old convict will serve his sentence in the maximum security prison IK-6, in the Siberian city of Omsk, around 2,700 kilometers from Moscow. “IK-6 is a maximum security prison for first-time convicts. It is located on the outskirts of the city,” wrote Vadim Prokhorov, the opponent’s lawyer, on Facebook.

The opponent and journalist critical of the Kremlin was taken from Moscow to Omsk for almost three weeks, in a particularly traumatic process known in Russia as “etapirovanie” (staged transfer).

Along the way, he was detained in prisons in Samara and Penza, in the European part of Russia; in Chelyabinsk, in the Urals, and in a pre-trial prison in Omsk.

As soon as he arrived at IK-6, Kara-Murza was locked in a punishment cell for having committed an offense that his lawyers were unaware of.

The Russian prison authorities ordered the opponent’s transfer without waiting for the court to rule on an appeal filed by his defense.

Recently, Kara-Murza’s wife, Yevguenia, reported on the social network

The United States embassy in Moscow condemned the political persecution of the opponent, as part of a process that it considers “politically motivated”.

In this context, Washington demanded “the immediate release of Mr Kara-Murza and more than 600 political prisoners in Russia”.

Kara-Murza, who wrote opinion pieces for media outlets such as The Washington Post, was arrested in April for allegedly collaborating with NATO countries and discrediting the Russian Armed Forces in a speech given at the Arizona House of Representatives. .

Considered a prisoner of conscience by Amnesty International, the journalist was recognized with the Václav Havel Human Rights Award 2022, awarded by the European Council.