Russian leader Vladimir Putin greeted the participants, organizers and guests of the open all-Russian mass ski race “Ski Track of Russia”. Corresponding telegram published on Saturday, February 13, on the Kremlin website.

“It is gratifying that the tradition of holding these wonderful and very popular competitions has not been interrupted for many years. From year to year, tens of thousands of people of different generations all over the country take part in them. This winter holiday unites those who sincerely love skiing, enjoy physical education, and set an example for others with their commitment to a healthy, active lifestyle, ”said the head of state.

The President also expressed confidence that the event will be remembered for its benevolent, warm atmosphere and good sports results.

In conclusion, Putin wished the race participants success and all the best.

The all-Russian race “Ski Track of Russia” takes place on Saturday for the 39th time. It is organized by the Ministry of Sports of Russia, the Federation of Cross-Country Skiing of the Russian Federation, as well as the executive authorities of the regions in the field of physical culture and sports.

On February 8, it was reported that in Lipetsk, the age of the participants of the “Skiing of Russia” was limited. Fans of this sport no older than 64 years old will be able to run the prescribed distance.

In turn, the Volgograd region abandoned mass races due to the coronavirus pandemic.