Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that Russia will achieve its objectives in Ukraine “step by step”, while describing the moment the country is experiencing as “difficult”.

“In order to ensure the security of our country, in order to eliminate the threat posed by the neo-Nazi regime that emerged in Ukraine after the 2014 coup, it was decided to carry out a special military operation. Step by step, carefully and consistently, we will achieve the tasks we are facing.” Putin said in his state of the nation address to both houses of Parliament.

He also vowed to “carefully” continue the offensive in Ukraine.during his expected speech.

“We are going to solve step by step, carefully and systematically, the objectives that we have before us,” said the president, a few days after the first anniversary of the military intervention in Ukraine.

‘They want to end us once and for all’

He accused the West today of wanting to deal Russia a “strategic defeat” in Ukraine and put an end to it “once and for all”.

“What does this mean? What is that for us? It means that they want to finish us off once and for all,” Putin said during his state of the nation address to both houses of Parliament.

Putin, who had not addressed Parliament since April 2021, warned that in that case “the very existence” of the Russian Federation would be in danger.

He also lashed out at the Western powers for wanting to turn a local conflict into a “global confrontation” and warned that the defeat of Russia on the battlefield “is impossible”.

“One thing must be clear to everyone: the greater the range of weapons supplied to Ukraine, the more we will be forced to move the threat away from our borders,” he said.

The Russian leader denounced that “the West uses Ukraine as a firing range, as a battering ram against Russia” and recalled that, even before the start of the Russian military campaign almost a year ago, Kiev was already negotiating with its sponsors for the supply of weapons.

“The responsibility for the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict, for the escalation, for the increase in the number of victims falls entirely on the Western elites and, of course, on the current Kiev regime,” he stressed.

