From: Stephanie Munk

Tricks and manipulation in the Russian election: Putin opponents have called for protests against this. However, potential participants are now receiving threatening messages.

Moscow – The Russian election is considered completely undemocratic and serves solely to keep Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin in power in the middle of the Ukraine war. Russian opposition members have therefore called on people to take part in a protest: they should show up at their polling stations on Sunday (March 17) at exactly 12 noon. It is hoped that the long queues will reflect the discontent in the country.

Those in power in the Kremlin want to prevent this action – and, according to media reports, have now sent warning messages to critical people. Among other things, the independent Russian portal Meduza on Saturday (March 16) published screenshots of messages sent to readers from Moscow.

Threatening messages to Putin opponents are circulating ahead of the Russia election

It says: “Regardless of the fact that you support the ideas of extremist organizations, we are pleased that you will vote in Moscow.” This is followed by an invitation to take part in the election “quietly” – “without queues and provocations”. The news was loud Meduza sent via both the Signal messenger service and Telegram.

It is not yet known who is behind the messages and how the recipients were selected. There is loud Meduza However, there are indications that the addressees are those Russians who previously signed the nomination of Putin challenger Boris Nadezhdin as presidential candidate. The Kremlin critic and war opponent Nadezhdin was not allowed to run in the Russia election.

Putin wants to prevent protests against the Russian election

The Kremlin apparently also wants to prevent the protest planned for Sunday afternoon using other means: on social platforms Russia More and more news reports are appearing informing about an alleged postponement of the “Lunch against Putin” campaign. Supporters of the deceased Kremlin opponent are also calling out in Germany Alexei Navalny to the resistance action.

Protests could already be observed in Russia with its eleven time zones on the first day of voting on Friday. In some polling stations, men and women poured paint into ballot boxes or even set small fires. There were several arrests.

Tricks and inconsistencies in elections in Russia

In the elections that have started in Russia, more and more inconsistencies are emerging – whether magic ink, glass urns or rejected ballot papers. “The Russian presidential election has nothing to do with fair and free elections in accordance with OSCE standards,” said Bundestag member Robin Wegener (Greens). is also a member of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Merkur.de from IPPEN.MEDIA. (smu/dpa)