The Russian beluga whale “Hvaldimir” in Norwegian waters in April 2019. (Archive photo) © Jorgen Ree Wiig/AFP

In 2019, spy whale “Hvaldimir” appeared for the first time. In the face of the Ukraine war, his behavior is now a mystery.

Stockhol/Oslo- For years, a suspected spy from the Russian Navy was up to mischief off the coast of Norway. “Hvaldimir” was a welcome guest among the locals, and even an attraction for tourists. Now the beluga whale has continued its journey and surfaced off the shores of Sweden, where it was warmly welcomed by local authorities – although they don’t yet know what to do with it.

Spy whale appears in strategic areas

So far, the beluga whale has been moving slowly in a southerly direction along the Norwegian coasts. Now naval experts are puzzling over his behavior, because in recent months “Hvaldimir” has suddenly increased in speed. Last Sunday (May 28), the whale surfaced in Hunnebostrand, off the southwest coast of Sweden, local authorities reported.

One can only speculate about the behavior of the belugas. “We don’t know why it’s gotten so fast now,” said Sebastian Strand, a marine biologist at OneWhale The Guardians. The whale’s rapid removal from its “natural environment” is particularly strange, but could also have a natural cause: “It could be hormones that drive him to seek a mate. Or loneliness, since belugas are a very social species – it could be looking for other beluga whales,” said Strand. This is quite normal for a beluga whale aged 13 to 14 years.

According to biologists, the route is rather unusual for the marine mammals that otherwise live far north. Typically, beluga whales live near Greenland or the waters of the Russian or Norwegian Arctic. The Barents Sea and North Atlantic, where the whale appeared, are strategic areas for both the Russian and Western navies.

“Hvaldimir” was equipment from “St. Petersburg”

In 2019, the beluga whale was first spotted by Norwegian fishermen. As he repeatedly harassed their boats, the boatmen noticed the strange harness the whale wore around its body. A strap with the words “Equipment of St. Petersburg” and a camera mount suggested that the animal could be the remnant of a Russian Navy program. At the time, the Russian Defense Ministry denied the existence of such a program, in an advertisement that The Washington Post was available, the ministry is said to have been looking for aquatic mammals for espionage purposes.

Shortly after the start of the Ukraine war, US media also reported that President Vladimir Putin was using trained dolphins to protect his fleet in the Black Sea. Ukrainian researchers then blamed Russia for the deaths of several thousand dolphins.

The Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries speculated at the time that “Hvaldimir” had escaped from captivity and been trained by the Russian Navy. The beluga whale was christened after a play on words that connects its presumed homeland and its first appearance: Its name is made up of the Norwegian word “hval” for whale and the first name “Vladimir” after the Russian president.

What’s next for Russia’s spy whale?

It is not unlikely that “Hvaldimir” was in close contact with people before he appeared. According to Vanessa Pirotta, wildlife researcher and former marine mammal trainer, this can be seen in the route taken by the beluga whale. It is therefore not clear what could have driven the whale away from the peaceful waters towards populated areas. It is “very likely that he is looking for human contacts”, quoted The Washington Post the marine expert. Since then he has regularly sought contact with the coast. “Hvaldimir” became a local celebrity in May 2019 when he dug up and retrieved a woman’s smartphone that had fallen into the sea in the village of Hammerfest on the north coast of Norway.

His fondness for human interaction is a central point in the debate about how to deal with “Hvaldimir”. Conservationists are campaigning for a protected wildlife sanctuary for the whale to rehabilitate it and acclimate it to a return to the wild beluga population. Placing them in a demarcated area would be a step backwards, Pirotta fears. “Hvaldimir” already lives in the wild and has gotten used to contact with people. An integration into the wild population is now particularly difficult. (aa/afp)