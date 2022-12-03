Home page politics

Of: Tobias Utz

Split

Russia sends numerous military planes into the air on the border with Ukraine. The Ukrainian military sees this as a provocation.

MOSCOW – The Russian Air Force is apparently currently patrolling with Tu-95 military aircraft near the border with Moscow Ukraine. This represents a shift in strategy in several regions, according to the Ukrainian military. The bombers were sighted by the forces in the airspace over Russia’s Orenburg, Samara and Saratov oblasts, as well as over eastern regions and the Barents Sea near Norway. how fr.de reported.

According to Message of the Ukrainian military is the goal of Russia “Causing panic among the population” and “destabilizing” the “internal situation” in Ukraine. “There is a risk that in the near future the enemy will launch missiles at Ukraine’s critical infrastructure and military facilities,” said Oleksiy Hromov, deputy chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukraine War: Russian Air Force Patrols as Threats?

In the briefing, Hromov also surmised that the Russian armed forces were supposed to bring “personnel, weapons and military equipment, supplies of materials and technical means to the airfields of Millerovo, Rostov-on-Don and Taganrog.”

Tu-95 bombers at a Russian military parade. The recording is from 2018. (Archive photo) © Yuri Kadobnov / AFP

According to the manufacturer Topolev, the Tu-95 military aircraft are “on which Ukrainian media obtain, the leading model for the transport of long-range nuclear weapons. the Nato carries the model under the code name “Bear”. Ukrainian Colonel Mykola Danyliuk, reported by the news portal Newsweek is quoted as saying that Russia has begun deploying missiles “capable of carrying a nuclear payload.” All those responsible for the Ukrainian army also repeated the accusation that the Russian military was attacking the infrastructure in Ukraine in a very targeted manner – and thus accepting the deaths of numerous people from the civilian population.

Russia in the Ukraine war: bombers are apparently positioned at a military airport

The “Tu-95” bombers were, according to a report in the news magazine mirror also sighted at a military airport in the aforementioned Saratov region. These are apparently unusual movements of the bombers. “Almost two dozen Tu-95 and Tu-160 long-range bombers” are “on the runway” according to satellite images. This “unusually high number” is a sign of an “increase in operations, if not an impending large-scale attack,” military analyst Arda Mevlütoğlu told the news magazine.

The Ukraine War in Pictures – Destruction, Resistance and Hope View photo gallery

The Russian military uses im Ukraine war cruise missiles of this type in air raids on Ukraine, the report said. The satellite images are from the companies Maxar Technologies and Planet Labs on Monday (November 28). The upgrade and positioning of the bombers is an indication of a planned air offensive by Russia, it said. (do)