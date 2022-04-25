Emmanuel Macron reached the presidential re-election in Francea fact that no other president had achieved for 20 years and that also set a precedent for a high vote for the extreme right that Marine Le Pen represented.

After the elections that had part of the diplomatic world and the European Union waiting, Russian President Vladimir Putin took the opportunity to send a message to his counterpart.

“I sincerely wish you success in your work as a statesman, as well as good health and well-being,” Putin said in his congratulations, according to a brief statement issued by the Russian Presidency.

The short words contrast with the messages sent by other leaders in the region, for example, the president of Ukraine, Volodímir Zelenski, who described Macron as a friend.

“Congratulations to Emmanuel Macron, a true friend of Ukraine, on his re-election! I wish you more success for the good of the people of France. I appreciate your support and I am convinced that we are moving forward together towards new common victories. Towards a strong and united Europe!” he tweeted.

Similarly, the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, expressed his joy and stressed the union between the two countries.

“France is one of our closest and most important allies. I look forward to continuing to work together on the issues that matter most to our countries and the world,” she wrote on her Twitter account.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, also spoke about Macron and, unlike Putin, said that France was a “long-standing ally and a key partner in addressing global challenges.”

“I look forward to our continued close cooperation, including in supporting Ukraine, defending democracy and fighting climate change,” he added.

Even Xi Jinping, president of China, stressed that both countries are also working for “world peace, stability and prosperity,” according to Asian news agencies.

What has Macron said about the war between Russia and Ukraine?

Putin highlighted Macron’s “statesman’s work”, in an apparent allusion to the work done to mediate the conflict that keeps Europe on alert and has left death and destruction in Ukraine for two months.

In fact, in recent days, the French president referred to the war, in statements to the radio ‘France Inter’: “At some point a ceasefire will have to be prepared, and Europe has to be at the table.”

Marine Le Pen advocated dismantling the European Union. Photo: EFE/EPA/LUDOVIC MARIN

His tone to call for a negotiation was completely different, as international media reported, from the positions of Marine Le Penbecause the policy only spoke of approaching Russia, dismantling the European Union and France abandoning the allied command of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

