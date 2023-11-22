Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

Press Split

Russia relies on the brutality of convicted criminals in the Ukraine war. A mass murderer is allowed to go to the front – not for the first time.

Moscow – Nikolai Ogolobyak became known as a Satanist and mass murderer due to his horrific crimes. The 33-year-old, who comes from the Yaroslavl region north of Moscow, was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2010 for murder and desecration of corpses. According to a report on the news portal, he and his underage accomplices murdered him Daily Beast four teenagers and desecrated their bodies in initiation rituals.

The brutal manner in which the crimes were carried out still shocks today: Ogolobyak and his accomplices reportedly killed two people, cut off their heads, took out their hearts and tongues, then fried and ate them.

Russia recruits in prisons for the Ukraine war

In the midst of the Ukraine war, Ogolobyak was unexpectedly released by the Russian government for military use, even though he should have remained behind bars until 2030. Recruiting criminals from Russian prisons is a strategy used by both the Russian Defense Ministry and the Wagner mercenary group to bolster their forces in Ukraine.

A Russian soldier (l.) at a military parade in Novosibirsk and Vladimir Putin (r.) during a meeting. © Photos: Kirill Kukhmar / Imago Images; TASS / Imago Images | Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Criminals are promised a pardon in exchange for military service. Ogolobyak was released after six months of military service in Ukraine, even though he went blind in prison. This is reported by, among others Moscow Times.

Mass murderer probably returns to the front in Ukraine for Russia

After Ogolobyak was seriously injured, he returned to Russia. His father confirmed to the news portal Moscow Timesthat his son is currently recovering from his injuries and is unlikely to be recruited for the “special military operation” again.

Despite his crimes and disability, Ogolobyak was recruited for the war, which raises many questions. How could someone like him be drafted to fight Ukraine?

Images of the Ukraine War: Great horror and small moments of happiness View photo series

Recruiting criminals for war has serious consequences. There are now numerous reports from Russia that some of the pardoned criminals have committed new crimes after returning from Ukraine. According to leading prisoners’ rights activist Olga Romanova, thousands of ex-offenders have already returned to civilian life.

Ogolobyak’s story is an example of the complex and ethically problematic decisions being made in the Ukraine war. There is apparently no actual engagement by the Russian government with the ethics of this decision, as can be seen from the report by Daily Beast can be seen. President Vladimir Putin has not yet commented on Ogolobyak’s personality or on the general measure to release brutal criminals from prison early and send them to the war in Ukraine. (do)

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Tobias Utz before publication.