Putin asked to convey best wishes to Xi Jinping during the EEF

During the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Vice President of China Han Zheng to convey his best wishes to Chinese leader Xi Jinping. This was reported by TASS.

“Please convey my best wishes to Mr. Chairman Xi Jinping. Thank you for your participation,” Putin asked to convey his greetings.

During his speech at the plenary session of the EEF-2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin paid special attention to the development of trade and economic relations with China. In particular, he called for increasing the inflow of investments from China to border regions, including the Far East. To do this, Putin explained, it is necessary to analyze the preferences that the Chinese authorities are creating on their territory.