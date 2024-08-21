Putin asked the Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China to convey greetings to Xi Jinping

Russian President Vladimir Putin asked Chinese State Council Premier Li Qiang to convey his greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping. The words of the Russian leader are conveyed by TASS.

“Please convey to Mr. Chairman my friendly greetings and best wishes,” the Russian leader said during a bilateral meeting in the Kremlin.

On May 16, Putin and Xi held talks in Beijing. During the meeting, the leaders adopted a joint statement on deepening the relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction.