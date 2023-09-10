Home page politics

Ukraine’s counteroffensive is leaving its mark on Russia. Putin’s armed forces are forced to send reinforcements to the front.

Kiev – Russia is apparently trying to fend off the counteroffensive in the Ukraine war by all possible means. According to British intelligence, the Russian military has begun moving reinforcements from other areas of the front to Robotyne in order to withstand the pressure of the Ukrainian offensive on the defensive lines.

But while Vladimir Putin’s forces appear to be doing everything they can to stop Ukraine’s advance, the British Ministry of Defense believes that Russia is depriving itself of its own freedom of action in order to go on the offensive on other parts of the front.

Counteroffensive in the Ukraine War: Russia moves troops to Robotyne

“It is highly likely that Russia has moved forces from other areas of the front line to replace the weakened units around Robotyne,” the British Ministry of Defense said in its daily update, showing that Ukraine’s tactics in the counteroffensive appear to be working. These deployments are likely to limit Russia’s ability to conduct its own offensive operations in other areas of the front line. The regroupings are also most likely an indicator of pressure on their defensive lines, particularly around Robotyne.”

This is due to reports that Ukrainian forces have penetrated the Russian multi-tiered defense line east of Robotyne. Furthermore, in the counteroffensive, Ukrainian infantrymen continue their gradual tactical advance, appearing to wear down or at least force some of the Russian troops to retreat.

Furthermore, according to the intelligence assessment, the Russian positions south of Bakhmut would be under pressure. In particular, Ukrainian forces appear to be gaining ground and gradually advancing between Klishchivka and Andriivka. A possible further indication that there is a turning point in the Ukraine war and that Offensive turns into a “retreat” for Russia developed.

Ukraine counteroffensive: Russia moves elite troops to crumbling front

The assessment of possible troop deployments from British intelligence circles may also be confirmed by the movements of the 76th Guards Air Assault Division in the Ukraine war. There has long been speculation about where Russia’s elite soldiers would be. At the beginning of the week published loud bild.de the Ukrainian army pictures of the division at the front in the Zaporizhzhia region.

There they are supposed to stop the Ukrainian counteroffensive, although there was initial speculation about whether Putin’s elite soldiers were supposed to spearhead a new offensive by Russia in the Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine. But after several Ukrainian breakthroughs in the south, the Kremlin decided a few weeks ago to move its most capable troops to the south in order to halt the Ukrainian advance there.

Offensive in the Ukraine War: Only a breach was made in Russia’s defense line

An advance that, according to the exiled mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, and various Ukrainian soldiers, was too long in coming. your statements in Wall Street Journal According to the report, Ukraine waited too long to counterattack, allowing Russia to build such massive defenses. In order not to repeat the strategic mistake, pressure on the Russian defense in the south must now be maintained permanently.

“If Ukraine doesn’t achieve a breakthrough, there’s nothing stopping the Russians from just digging in and launching counterattacks,” Pasi Paroinen, a Finnish analyst who has been studying Russia’s defenses for months, told the Wall Street Journal. From his point of view, and that of other experts, the Ukrainians have not yet achieved a “breakthrough” on the so-called “Surovikin Line” – nor is it just a breach that they have been able to make.

In the south, Werbowe is the current focus of the counteroffensive in the Ukraine war

After the breakthrough in Ukraine’s counteroffensive near Robotyne, the Ukrainian army’s efforts are currently focused on the town of Werbowe, a few kilometers away. From there, Kiev hopes to quickly advance to the next line of defense.

It remains questionable whether Ukraine will achieve the desired success against Russia this year or whether the misjudgment that a US official has already indicated that the Ukraine offensive could have failed in “6 to 7 weeks” will come true.