The Moscow regime is said to be increasingly sending ancient battle tanks, built shortly after the Second World War, to Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Moscow – They are significant: the Russian tank losses in the Ukraine war. Every day, the Ukrainian armed forces destroy or capture large numbers of military vehicles that the Moscow regime has sent, along with their crews, to the neighboring country that was invaded in violation of international law.

Russia lost a lot of tanks in the Ukraine war

Whether T-72 tanks, T-80 tanks or T-90 tanks – as the open source intelligence website Oryx writes, Russia has now (as of 17 July) Ukraine War More than 3235 battle tanks have already been lost. The losses among the tank soldiers must be correspondingly high.

And even if the arms production of the T-80 and T-90 in particular is said to be running at full speed, some units are apparently simply running out of armoured military vehicles. This is why Kremlin autocrat Wladimir Putin has now probably sent the next ancient tanks from Soviet stocks to his invading army in Ukraine.

High losses force Putin to send ancient tanks to Ukraine

This is supposed to be proven by a video that is currently doing the rounds among Ukrainian military bloggers on the social network X. The footage is said to have come from Uzunovo train station in the Moscow region, which is located around 120 kilometers southeast of the Russian metropolis (population: around twelve million). If you compare the video sequence with photos on Google, it looks as if it is actually the train station mentioned. The time of the footage, however, cannot be independently verified.

Related: How the Ukrainian Pravda on Wednesday (17 July), the Russian army has reportedly reconditioned around 30 percent of its old, serviceable Soviet weapons for the Ukraine war, according to Western observers. The Ukrainian online media site cites, among other things, the British magazine The Economistwhich often receives deep insights into the war between Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhia from the ministries in London.

Commissioning: 1947 Crew: 4 (commander, driver, gunner, loader) Main armament: 1 × 100 mm cannon type D-10T or D-10TG Secondary armament: 2 × machine guns 7.62 mm MG SGMT, 1 × machine gun 12.7 mm MG DSchK Speed: 50km/h Weight: 36 tons Length Width: 6.04 m (without cannon) / 3.27 m

Kiev upgrades tanks in Ukraine war, Moscow sends old equipment

According to the report, Russia will allegedly have reached a “critical point of exhaustion” with its available military equipment in 2025 – due to the immense losses and despite arms production. Federal Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD), among others, recently reported on international observations according to which the imperialist Moscow regime is storing newly manufactured weapons systems and tanks in reserve.

For example, the T-90 battle tanks, which were originally designed in the 1990s. While the Ukrainians are upgrading their Abrams tanks, Russian troops keep appearing on the battlefield with veritable junkyards – and often have no chance in combat with them. This is also why losses among Russian soldiers have been rising unabated since the start of the war (February 24, 2022).

Putin’s T-54 tanks are real traps for Russian soldiers

The T-54 in question is a real trap for its crew, which usually consists of a commander, a driver, a gunner and a loader. This is because the T-54 tanks in the video do not have any additional reactive armor on the turret and hull that could protect against anti-tank grenades such as the RPG-7. To explain: With reactive armor, tiles coated with explosives are supposed to disable projectiles by means of a counter-explosion.

Russia exposes soldiers to great danger in the Ukraine war

Air-burst ammunition with a hail of scrap metal or built-in jammers against kamikaze drones are also a pure dream scenario for such ancient tanks. In addition, the armor in the hull is made of homogeneous rolled armor steel, which is a completely outdated construction method. The armor is only ten centimeters thick on the hull front and only 15 centimeters thick on the turret sides. The fact that the fighting compartment is extremely narrow completes the extremely suboptimal conditions under which soldiers have to fight in such tanks.

It is not known whether the T-54 tanks pictured were on their way directly to the front or were in reserve in camps behind them. There are now countless examples of the fact that the Putin regime does very little to protect its tank soldiers. (pm)