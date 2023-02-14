A noisy Tu-95MS “Bear” accompanied by two Su-30 fighters flew over the Bering Sea off the coast of Alaska this morning for more than seven hours. Putin’s sending of the nuclear bomber is to be understood as a real provocation by Russia towards the West. Not the only one since in these hours Norwegian intelligence has denounced the presence of ships of the Moscow fleet – also nuclear-armed – in the Baltic Sea. Threats, those of the Tsar, which are worrying NATO, so much so as to push the defense ministers of the member countries to meet in Brussels to discuss the sending of other weapons to Ukraine, in particular we are talking about fighter planes expressly requested by Kiev . Ukraine – Russia, the live coverage of today’s war news 15 February



01:32