When he made a comment, he blamed the United States for what happened.

At the time, Putin told the Iraqi Prime Minister: “I think many will agree with me that this is a clear example of the failed policy pursued by the United States in the Middle East, which tried to monopolize the settlement process.”

Another six days passed before Putin spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to offer his condolences for the killing of about 1,200 Israelis. Ten days later, Russia said that a Hamas delegation was in Moscow for talks.

Political experts in Russia and the West say that Putin is trying to exploit Israel’s war against Hamas as an opportunity to escalate what he described as an existential battle with the West in order to impose a new world order that would end American hegemony in favor of a multilateral system that he believes is already taking shape.

Former Kremlin advisor Sergei Markov wrote in his blog, explaining Putin’s position and his need to distinguish himself on the scene, saying: “Russia realizes that the United States and the European Union fully support Israel, but they now embody evil and cannot be right in any way.”

Kremlin Advisor Markov stated that Russia views the Gaza crisis as an opportunity to strengthen its influence in the Middle East by portraying itself as a potential peacemaker with relations with all parties.

Moscow has offered to host a regional meeting of foreign ministers, and Putin said Russia was well placed to help.

Markov said there are also potential economic benefits in addition to the advantage of the West withdrawing financial and military resources from Ukraine.

He explained, “Russia will benefit from the increase in oil prices that will result from this war, and Russia will benefit from any conflict to which the United States and the European Union will allocate resources, because that reduces the resources allocated to the anti-Russian regime in Ukraine.”

Alex Jabuev, director of the Carnegie Russia and Eurasia Center, expressed his belief that Moscow has modified its policy in the Middle East because of the war in Ukraine.

Moscow’s reception of a Hamas delegation less than two weeks after the October 7 attack angered Israel, prompting it to summon Russian Ambassador Anatoly Viktorov.

Amir Whitman, a member of Netanyahu’s Likud Party, said that Israel will one day punish Russia for its position.

Whitman said in an interview with the Russian RT channel in October: “We will end this war and after that, Russia will pay the price.”