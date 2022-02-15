Russia has given this Tuesday the first signs of relaxation since the crisis in Ukraine reached its peak. On a political level, the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, considers that the answers offered by the United States and NATO to his demands on the security architecture in Europe —and which EL PAÍS exclusively advanced— are an acceptable starting point to negotiate. “They have a series of considerations that we have proposed other years and we are ready to discuss,” said the Russian president at the press conference after his meeting with German Foreign Minister Olaf Scholz. In the military sphere, the Kremlin has announced the withdrawal of troops from some of the points on the border with Ukraine. Despite everything, the situation is far from having calmed down and also on the same day the Russian Parliament has urged Putin to recognize the independence of the pro-Russian separatist regions of Ukraine.

The proposals include negotiating disarmament agreements and confidence measures, although these points are conditional on the beginning of a de-escalation of the Russian military threat over Ukraine. However, the Russian leader made it clear that one of his greatest concerns is the future of Kiev and its relationship with Russia and NATO, an alliance that the former Soviet republic would like to join even though its membership is not on the agenda. “We want to resolve that issue now,” said Putin, who has demanded that the Atlantic Alliance (of which Spain is a member) and the United States guarantee that it will never accept Ukraine or any other member country of the former Soviet Union.

“Today we see NATO equipment in front of our house. They talk about what [la adhesión de Ucrania] it won’t be tomorrow. When? Day after tomorrow? What changes for us in a historical perspective?” Putin questioned before answering his own questions. “For us it may be too late,” said the president, who stressed that with its proposals to Washington and the Atlantic Alliance, which imply the withdrawal to the NATO positions of 1997, Russia seeks to “guarantee the security of all.” When the West’s warnings about another possible Russian aggression against Ukraine — around which it has placed tens of thousands of soldiers — and to the question of whether Russia wants a war, Putin has replied: “Of course not! !”.

The German leader’s first official trip to the Russian capital took place on the same day that Moscow sent contradictory signals. First he announced the withdrawal of some troops for having completed the military maneuvers (those with bases closest to Ukraine, however) and then the Russian Parliament (controlled by the Kremlin) passed a resolution urging Putin to to recognize as independent the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, where pro-Russian separatists backed politically and militarily by the Kremlin have been fighting the Kiev Army for almost eight years. The resolution is not binding (only the Russian president can recognize that status) but that parliamentary path already tarnishes the Minsk peace agreements promoted, in fact, by Scholz’s predecessor, Angela Merkel. All on the same day as the German Chancellor’s visit to Moscow.

Satellite image from January 19, 2021 of the deployment of hundreds of tanks, launchers and military vehicles in the Russian town of Yelnya, 260 kilometers from Ukraine.

Putin, who has been claiming for months that Russian-speakers are discriminated against in Ukraine, once again insisted that the citizens of Donetsk and Lugansk, in eastern Ukraine, are suffering “genocide”, to justify justifying the step taken by the Duma ( low camera). The Russian president urged France and Germany (mediators in the Minsk pacts signed by Moscow, Kiev and separatist proxies) to pressure Ukraine to implement the 2015 peace agreements, which include granting special status to the Donetsk and Lugansk provinces. , but also the return of border control to the Ukrainian government and the withdrawal of all weapons sent to the area. However, Kiev interpreted the Russian parliamentary request to Putin as an exit from the pact “de facto and de jure with all the corresponding consequences.”

Scholz arrived in Russia with several unresolved issues. On the one hand, the opening of the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, already completed but waiting for Brussels to authorize the operation of the channel, which will take Russian gas directly to Germany, due to its control by the Russian state monopoly Gazprom, and the situation of other gas pipelines that cross Europe. On this issue, Putin assured that Moscow is prepared to pump gas through Ukraine, despite the fact that Nord Stream 2 avoids that territory and also Poland. On the other hand, the recent ban on the activity of the German channel Deutsche Welle in Russia after the German veto of RT (previously called Russia Today) in German for lacking a license. “I don’t want to give details, but we have talked about how to resolve this,” said the Russian president.

