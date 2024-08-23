Home policy

From: Lea Winkler

Press Split

The Russian border guard in the Kursk region is suffering heavy losses. One reason for this is the lack of soldiers on this front. A high-ranking general could be to blame.

Moscow – The Ukrainian troops are achieving more and more successes in the border region of Kursk. An embarrassment for the Kremlin. The Ukrainian soldiers can advance almost without resistance. According to the head of the Ukrainian army, Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, Kiev is said to have almost 1250 square kilometers of territory and 93 settlements in Kursk under its control. As the Kiyv Independent reported, Syrskyi made this statement on Tuesday (20 August).

president Vladimir Putin is now looking for someone in the Russian ranks who is responsible for the failure. It is possible that he will come across an old acquaintance in this search.

Russian Colonel General to blame for weak protection of the Kursk border region?

Colonel General Alexander Lapin commanded the Center troop grouping since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. In July 2022, he was awarded the title of Hero of the Russian Federation after the fall of Lysychansk until he fell from grace in October of the same year.

When Ukrainian soldiers liberated the city of Lyman, a strategic transit hub in eastern Ukraine, he was removed from his post as head of Russia’s Central Military District. Despite this, Russian state media announced in early 2023 that Lapin had been appointed chief of staff of the Moscow Ground Forces. In spring 2024, as pictures on Internet platforms show, he is said to have been given command of the “North” group of forces.

Shortly after his promotion, he is said to have abolished a council of various Russian authorities that was tasked with securing the vulnerable border region, the Wall Street JournalThe daily wrote that Lapin, according to a Russian official, said that the military alone had the strength and resources to protect the Russian border.

Colonel General Alexander Lapin (l.) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (archive photo) © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

In the Ukraine war: Further advances by Ukrainian troops in Kursk

It is unclear whether Lapin’s decisions contributed to the fact that Ukraine’s offensive was barely halted in the first few days. But no matter who is to blame for the weak border protection, Ukraine continues to benefit from it. “The operation is going exactly as we expected,” said the Ukrainian president. Volodymyr Zelensky in an evening speech on Saturday (17 August). “Now we are strengthening our positions. The level of our presence is becoming ever stronger.”

Ukraine has “clearly put its opponent in a difficult position,” stressed Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder in Washington. Thousands of soldiers are said to be involved in Ukraine’s advance. The speed of progress and the apparent lack of Russian defense show how unprepared Moscow was for this offensive. The Russian Emergency Ministry announced on Tuesday that more than 122,000 citizens had been evacuated along the border. (lw)