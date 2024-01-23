President Putin consolidated the status of large families in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that consolidates the status of large families in the country. The document was signed taking into account “the important role of the family in the development of the state and society,” it noted.

First of all, the decree established the concept of a large family – a family in which at least three children are raised. Its status is established indefinitely.

Such families will be provided with social support measures until the eldest child turns 18 years old, or 23 years old if he is a full-time student.

The decree also stipulates what support large families can count on.

They are guaranteed state benefits and payments in connection with the birth and upbringing of children, support in the field of labor relations, and early granting of old-age pensions to women raising three or more children.

Photo: Anatoly Zhdanov / Kommersant

In addition, the Russian state is committed to providing parents with vocational training and additional education to enable them to work, as well as the right to free admission to museums, parks, exhibitions and other cultural events throughout the country.

A large family will receive a certificate that will confirm their status (its form will be developed by the government). In addition, a unified database will be maintained “in order to record information about such families, including the social support measures provided to them.”

Families will also be able to receive benefits for housing and communal services, and small children will receive medicines

In addition, large families will be able to count on free prescription medications for children under six years of age, schoolchildren from such families will be able to count on free travel on public transport (buses, trams, subways), free meals in schools and colleges and school uniforms (including sports). Children are obliged to be admitted to kindergartens without a waiting list.

Families will be able to receive benefits for housing and housing and communal services in an amount of no less than 30 percent of the established payment amount.

The above social support for large families is ordered to be provided by regional authorities. Putin also ordered them to provide families with priority government assistance, encourage parents to do business, and support organizations that “strengthen the institution of the family.”

The decree also notes that local authorities “have the right to expand the category of large families, taking into account the national, cultural and demographic characteristics of the development” of the region and establish their own additional support measures.

2024 in Russia has been declared the Year of the Family

Putin in November declared 2024 the Year of the Family in the country. Previous years were also held under different names: 2023 was declared the Year of the Teacher and Mentor, 2022 was declared the Year of Folk Art and Intangible Cultural Heritage of the Peoples of the Country, and 2021 was the Year of Science and Technology.

The President later stated that he was glad that the fashion for large families had been established in Russia. He pointed out the importance of reviving the tradition of large families and called for maximum attention to strengthening family values.