Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine has raised fears of a gas crisis in Europe. The Kremlin chief now scoffed at austerity plans designed to prevent this.

Munich – European countries are currently fearing a severe gas crisis. The background is the Ukraine war. Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin is curbing deliveries – not least in order to put pressure on Europe over its energy dependency.

In order to be prepared in case of a complete stop of Russian gas, many countries are drawing up energy saving plans. The EU Commission also announced a gas emergency plan. Germany also wants to save energy. Putin has now pointedly made fun of the EU’s energy-saving plans.

Putin speaks of “nonsense” in German gas savings plans – Kremlin boss scoffs

Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens) recently presented various plans and measures against energy shortages. Among other things, he called on households to save energy because “every kilowatt hour” counts. The minister revealed that he takes a shorter shower himself. After all, this is a recommendation from his ministry.

Such proposals are now met with ridicule from Putin. He recently saw a chart advising people to only wash certain parts of their body to save hot water and thus harm him, he said, according to the Interfax agency. “Well, what’s the point?” the Kremlin chief added, adding: “You’ve gone completely insane. Save water, save electricity. Just what kind of nonsense is that?”

Putin blames western politicians for gas problems – “Russia has nothing to do with it”

Putin also accused Western politicians of blaming Russia for their own misconduct: “They made mistakes themselves, don’t know what to do and are looking for someone to blame.” In many countries it has already become “fashionable”, for example in the energy sector to speculate, the Russian president claimed. “They scare people with these problems, and then they make decisions that are unreasonable and unpredictable. And the next step is: They look for someone to blame,” Putin said.

As an energy supplier, Russia is held responsible, although it has nothing to do with it. However, the Russian state-owned company Gazprom recently throttled deliveries through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Gazprom justified this with a missing Siemens turbine, which was temporarily stuck in Canada due to sanctions. In Europe, however, there was talk of politically motivated behavior on the part of Russia.

According to EU information, the turbine is now on its way to Russia. Putin now accused Canada of wanting to keep the turbine out of pure self-interest. Canada wants to increase its own gas production and open up the European market. In the meantime, Moscow apparently wants to supply gas again after the maintenance on Nord Stream 1, but at a significantly lower level. (bb with dpa)