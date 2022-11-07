Daily Mail: Putin’s statement about US nuclear strikes on Hiroshima and Nagasaki scared Macron

The words of Russian President Vladimir Putin about nuclear strikes on Hiroshima and Nagasaki frightened French President Emmanuel Macron. About it informs edition of the Daily Mail.

According to a source in diplomatic circles, in a conversation with his French counterpart, the Russian leader said that the explosions that provoked Japan’s surrender in 1945 demonstrated the possibility of winning without “attacks on major cities.”

According to the authors of the material, Moscow is ready to use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine to end the conflict.

Macron was clearly alarmed. It sounded like a very heavy hint that Putin could detonate tactical nuclear weapons in eastern Ukraine while leaving Kyiv untouched. Daily Mail

US reaction

On September 17, US President Joe Biden noted that Russia would face consequences if it used tactical nuclear or chemical weapons in Ukraine.

Do you think I would tell you if I knew for sure … of course, I won't tell you. There will be consequences. They will become more outcasts in the world than they have ever been. And depending on the extent of what they do, we will determine what the answer will be. Joe Biden President of the U.S.A

Biden noted that the use of nuclear weapons “would change the face of war like nothing since World War II.”

Use of nuclear weapons

On September 21, President Vladimir Putin announced Russia’s ability to use nuclear weapons if the country’s territorial integrity is threatened. This is not a bluff, the head of state explained. At the same time, he noted that the country has various means of destruction.

According to the Russian leader, nuclear blackmail was also used. In this case, we are talking not only about the shelling of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant encouraged by Western countries, but also about the statements of a number of representatives of the leading NATO states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons against Russia, Putin added.

The President clarified that Russia also has various means of destruction, in addition, for individual components and more modern than those of the NATO states.

Russian Foreign Ministry statement

On November 2, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying that Russia in its policy is guided by the postulate of the inadmissibility of nuclear war and bears special responsibility as a nuclear power.

The reaction with the use of nuclear weapons is hypothetically allowed by Russia only in response to aggression carried out with the use of WMD, or aggression using conventional weapons, when the very existence of the state is threatened Russian Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Ministry pointed out that in the current difficult situation that has developed due to “irresponsible and shameless actions aimed at undermining our national security,” the key is to prevent a military confrontation between nuclear states.

Russia also calls on other nuclear powers to desist from any attempt to harm each other’s vital interests.