Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the session ‘The world after hegemony: justice and security for all’ at the Valdai International Discussion Club outside Moscow, Russia, October 27, 2022. | Photo: EFE

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday at the Valdai forum in Moscow that the world has entered its “most dangerous” decade since the end of World War II, and that the conflict in Ukraine is an illustration of “the struggle against western domination”. “We are at a historic moment. It is the most dangerous, important and unpredictable decade since 1945.”

“The West, without a clear unity, is incapable of leading the world, but it is desperately trying to do so, and most people in the world cannot accept that,” he said, noting that the planet is in a “revolutionary situation”. According to him, the attack on Ukraine is part of this “tectonic shift of the entire world order”.