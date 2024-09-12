Russian President Putin: Western involvement in Ukraine conflict changes its essence

The West’s direct involvement in the conflict in Ukraine changes its essence. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose words are quoted by TASS.

“Direct participation (of Western countries in the conflict in Ukraine — note from “Lenta.ru”) – this already significantly changes the very essence, the very nature of the conflict. This will mean that NATO countries, the USA, European countries are fighting with Russia,” the head of state said.

In such a case, the president continued, Moscow, bearing in mind the change in the essence of the conflict, will make appropriate decisions based on the threats that will be created.

Earlier, Putin said that the goal of the United States and Western countries was to establish full control over Ukraine. To do this, they sponsored nationalist and anti-Russian organizations in the country, he noted. “For decades, they have been seeking full control over Ukraine. They systematically implanted the concept that Russia is allegedly the eternal enemy of Ukraine, the main threat to its existence,” the head of state said.